1/1
Edward "Ted" MacDonald
1928-07-18 - 2020-11-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Edward (Ted) MacDonald at the age of 92 at the Almonte Hospital on the 22 Nov 2020. Loving son of William MacDonald and Lilian Lashbrook. Predeceased by brothers Jack (Vivien), Howard (Betty) and Glen (Gladys). Survived by his loving wife Linda, sister Grace Champagne and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ted was a lifelong employee and manager of "Top Banana" Fruit and Vegetable Stores owned by the Weltman family of Ottawa. He worked for them from their early beginnings in the Byward Market, Bank Street and Ted's favourite - the Merivale Road store. The store was his life, he reveled in the hustle and bustle of the fruit and vegetable business and loved to share his knowledge with his customers. He could tell you how to prepare anything, he was a great cook! Ted touched many lives over the years. He mentored many young men and women. He could be rough and gruff, but he had everyone's best interest at heart. Working at "Top Banana" was like being part of the family. Ted's family would like to thank the staff of the Almonte Hospital for their compassionate care. Donations can be made to the Almonte Hospital. Private Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel. The service will be recorded and posted on the Youtube channel of St Paul's Anglican Church in Almonte. Funeral Arrangements are Entrusted Into the Care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved