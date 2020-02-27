|
|
Edward Sachko passed away at the Winchester hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Pre-deceased by his son, Eddie Jr., his wife, Susie, his siblings, Lydia and Leonard. He leaves behind his daughters, Patti and Debbie, and his beloved grandchildren Sarah (Jay), Christena (Steven), Scott (Ryan) and Janine (Zach), as well as his sister-in-law (Sue) and countless nieces and nephews and their extended families. Edward (Big Ed) had a long and blessed life. He operated a hobby farm for many years while working at 3M. His job also afforded him the opportunity to travel across the country. His hobbies included eating good food, building and selling houses and spoiling his grandchildren. A special thank you to all the staff at the Dundas Manor in Winchester for the kindness, care and compassion Dad received during his short time there. Family and friends are invited to visit the Kemptville Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 805 Prescott Street, Kemptville on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at Kemptville Union Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to your . Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020