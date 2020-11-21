1/1
Effie Elizabeth BLACKBURN
1925 - 2020
The family of Effie Elizabeth Blackburn announce her peaceful passing at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of 61 years to Orville Blackburn. Dearest mother of Linda Strong (Gail) and the late Jim Blackburn (April 6, 2020) (Kim). Loving grandmother of Jason (Jill), Joey, the late Jordan Schnob (September 23, 2020) (Megan) and Amy Michell (Mike). Cherished great-grandmother of Cole and Robbie. Predeceased by parents Wilbur and Elizabeth (Lavallee) McMillan, brothers Arthur (late Jean) and Peter (late Ethel) and brother-in-law Lorne Blackburn (late Dorothy). Effie worked at Kenwood Mills and was a well-known face for many years at the Blanket Store where she gained the friendship and admiration of both new and returning customers alike. She will be remembered for her love of family and faith. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to so many has gone to rest. Effie's final arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. in the Boyce Chapel. Rev. Dr. Leo Hughes officiated. Interment Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery. In memory of Effie, please consider a donation to her beloved St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, the Arnprior Legion Branch # 174 or to Hospice Renfrew. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 21, 2020.
