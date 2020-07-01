Eileen Brydges of Renfrew, daughter of the late Hugh and Marion Lindsay, passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband; Ambrose, sister; Mona (late Arnell) and infant brother; Kenneth. Proud mother of Kenneth (Lois), Robert (late Peggy), Barry (Lori) and daughter Sharon (David). Grandma to Jonathan (Lisa), Margaret Anne (John), Michael (Tricia), David (Nadine), Nancy, Kerri (Dave) and Bryan. Great-grandma to Linnea, James, Samuel, Emma, Maddie, Jake, Blake, Kiera and Reese. Survived by her sister; Sheila (late Jim). Eileen will be missed by Alfie and Gayle of New Zealand who called her "Mom" and are a true part of her family. She was admired, respected and loved by so many family and friends that she gathered throughout her life from her beginnings in Acme, Alberta to her days on the family farm on the Fraser Road where she and Ambrose settled after their days moving with Ontario Hydro. She was a teacher and continued her profession as they travelled with their family from project to project with Ontario Hydro. She had the incredible quality of keeping friendships from all the places where she lived and loved nothing better than large gatherings of family and friends. Eileen was active in the United Church, the UCW and the Burnstown Women's Institute throughout her life and was eager to contribute her time and talents. Our thanks go to the wonderful people at Quail Creek and Hospice Renfrew and Dr. Pinard who cared for Eileen during these trying days of COVID-19. In light of the current circumstances, professional services have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew and a private service was held at Thomsonville Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Eileen, to Hospice Renfrew, Canadian Diabetes Association or Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.