It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Eileen June Allen (Nokes) on July 7, 2020. June passed away at the Perth Great War Memorial Hospital after a short illness. She will be forever missed by her much-loved husband Ross Allen, her daughter Patti Bower (Allen) and her son Brian Allen. She will also be missed by her son-in-law Jeff Bower, daughter-in-law Lhynn Allen and her grandchildren Evan, Madeleine, Brice and Blaine whom she loved dearly and with all her heart. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Newman Nokes, and her mother, Verna May Nokes (Fewster). June was born in Claremont, ON during the Great Depression in 1931. She loved to regale us with her stories of life on the farm during this time and would never let us throw out ANY food, ever! She attended a one room school house in Uxbridge Township. When she was a teenager, they moved to a farm outside Beaverton and she attended high school in that town. She then attended Beaverton Business College and after graduating, ended up working at the law offices of Leslie Frost, who was premier, in Lindsay, ON. She loved her time in Lindsay but soon moved on to work in West Toronto at Taymouth. She met our dad, moved to Perth in 1970 and the rest is history. June was heavily involved with the Girl Guides of Canada and will forever be known as "JuneBug" to the all the girls she knew. Of course, many will remember her happy, smiling face working at the Valley Book Store, always eager to help and share a good laugh. Everyone will remember her for her quick wit, wise-cracking ways and big, gregarious earrings. Her family would like to thank Dr. Robin Kennie for his thoughtfulness and care, along with the second-floor nursing staff at Perth hospital. You made a few very hard weeks easier knowing mom was in the best of care. June was a lover of anything four legged and furry, so in lieu of flowers, donations to L.A.W.S (Lanark Animal Welfare Society) in Perth would be her preference. As per June's wishes, she will be cremated and we will have a Celebration of Life in the future when it is safe to gather together and share memories of this wonderful woman.



