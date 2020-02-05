|
With much sadness we announce the death of Eileen Killen of the City of Burlington, Ont. at the age of 72.Eileen was the daughter of the late William & Myrtle Saunders of Franktown. Wife of late Brian Killen(2006), loving partner of Tony Pereira . Loved mother of Christopher (Shamim) Killen, Jennifer (Sean) Mulligan of Burlington and Sean (Aidan) Killen of Toronto. Loved Grandmother of Braeden (Sarah) and Blaine Killen, Ashlynn and Reilly Mulligan, Holden and Hazel Killen. Also survived by Tony's family Robert, Ricky, Eddie (Kathy) Pereira and Claudia, Ricky Jr. Survived by brother Brent (Karen) Saunders of Franktown, sister Jean (late Lloyd Lackey, Errol Mulville) of Smiths Falls and sister-in-law Clare Nesbitt. Predeceased by sisters Wilma (late Douglas) Craig, Kathleen (late Charles) Edwards, Shirley (late Glenn) Sheil, and brothers Edward, Keith, and Robert (Claire) Saunders. Eileen is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews who all loved her very much. Eileen has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95, Smiths Falls, 7 Main Street East, Smiths Falls (upstairs- Lancaster Room) from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 5, 2020