|
|
Eileen passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at the age of 90 years at the Perth Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Armour Graham. Eileen was the much loved and respected mother of Robert (Ruth) and Norma (Doug Darou) and cherished Grandma of Amanda (Gabriel Cardenas) and John (Lisa Cummings) Graham and Dustin Darou. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Jean (Fleming) Arnott, her sister Dorothy (Arthur) Graham, Alex (Mary), Grant and Nelson (Gladys) Arnott. Eileen will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and good friends. Eileen was born and raised on a family farm in Rosetta. In 1950 she married Armour Graham and moved to Pine Grove. She spent the majority of her early married life working on their farm, milking cows, doing chores and working in the fields. Later in her life, she worked part time for 20 years at the Maple Leaf Dairy Bar in Lanark. She loved to knit, sew, cook, bake and spend time in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was always a very resourceful and self-sufficient lady. After she retired, she travelled to the Yukon, Canada's west and east coasts, Tennessee, England, Scotland, Ireland and enjoyed a Caribbean cruise. She walked daily and was an active participant in the Lanark Walking Group. Eileen was a member of the Anglican Parish of Maberly-Lanark for almost 70 years. We were very lucky to be able to call her Mom and Gram. Due to COVID-19 circumstances and guidelines a private visitation and funeral for Eileen's family will be held. Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in late spring. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020