This lovely lady left us just one week past her 94th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Derek Heasman on November 18, 2000. Wonderful mom to Elaine (Garnet Fremont) of Renfrew, Debra (Mark Kanty) of Victoria B.C. and Phillip (Kate) Heasman of Thunder Bay. Loving Grandma to Kirk (Kristin), Mark (Mary Joe), Jordan, Alex (Rebecca), Laura (Shane), Trina (Josh), Clint (Shawn). Great Grandmother to Hudson, Wyatt, Atarah, Madison, Kenzie, Sidney and Charlie. She was loved and cared for so well by all at Bonnechere Manor. Forever in our hearts we will miss her "HELLO LUV" Eileen's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation in memory of Eileen. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com