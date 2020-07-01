Elaine SAMPLE
Elaine passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved wife and best friend of Stephen Moss. Much loved mother of Hannah (Nick), Mitchel (Maddy) and Shenda and loving step-mother to Spencer (Kerri) and Riley. Loving Nama to Chloe, Karter and Blake. Loving sister of Lynda (Dan), Bob (Mary Lu), Bill (Jane), Ken (Juanita) and Julie (Kevin). Much loved daughter of Fred (the late Glenola) Sample and loved daughter-in-law of Maurice and Dorothy Moss and sister-in-law of Patricia (Shawn) Hill. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends and her special companion "Max". Family services will be held at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls with a gathering for extended family, friends and the community at a later date. In memory of Elaine, donations will be collected for Chloe, Karter and Blake to brighten their day with the loss of their Nama.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.
