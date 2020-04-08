|
With heavy hearts, we announce that Elaine Watters of Arnprior passed away peacefully, with family by her side at Orchard View by the Mississippi, Almonte on Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020. She was 89. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Sloan Watters (June 10, 2017). Dearly loved and respected Mom of Jim Watters of Orléans, Marjorie Vallée (Charles) of St. Andrew's West and Bill Watters (Patricia) of Kinburn. Proud Grandma of Patrick Vallée (Lesley), Andrew Vallée, Catherine Watters (André Larcher), Tessa Male (Stephen), Eily Watters (Mathew Makin) and Great-Grandma of Chloé, Desmond and Emmett Vallée. Dear sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Stevens (late Jack) of North Bay. Predeceased by her parents: Archie and Marguerite (nee Cécile) Dimmell as well as her brothers: Arthur Dimmell (Evelyn of Burlington) and Frank Dimmell (Rita of North Bay). Survived by her sister in law Janet Breen (nee Watters) of Ottawa. Elaine was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafts. She volunteered at the Opportunity Shop in Arnprior for many years. An active member of the Catholic Women's League at St John Chrysostom Church she assisted with many luncheons in the parish hall. A member of the Macnamara Field Naturalist Club she enjoyed nature and the outdoors with Sloan by her side. Quick to laugh, she had an admirable sense of humour as many can attest. Many thanks to Dr Milko and the staff at Orchard View retirement home in Almonte and special thank you to the nursing team on the fourth floor for their excellent care. Elaine's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A service to honour and celebrate Elaine's life will take place at the funeral home when it becomes permissible to do so. In memory, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and condolences with Elaine's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020