It is with broken hearts and immeasurable sadness that the family of Eldon Martin Byers announce his passing on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Merville and Violet (nee Julian) Byers. He is survived by his cherished spouse Debbie Bowker and beloved daughters Abby Byers and Ainsley (Ryan) Hughes. Eldon adored, and will be missed by his grandchildren Nola and Nash Hughes. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Diane (John) Dybala and their family; his brother Kenneth (Barry) Byers; brothers-in-law Bob Bowker, Bill (Myrna) Bowker and their families; his sister-in-law Bianca Pino, and his much loved furball "Molly". Eldon was a retired Ottawa Police Officer with 30 years of dedicated service. He had immense pride, enjoyment and unending love for his family, their farm, and their beloved summer getaway. Eldon will be deeply missed by numerous friends and colleagues, and always remembered for his often unsolicited opinions, critiques, and advice. You successfully ensured our lives were magical in every way. Rest well, Pinky. All our love forever, your girls. At Eldon's request there will be no funeral service, with private cremation services taking place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) www.lanarkanimals.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020