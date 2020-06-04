Bruton, Eleanor (Nee Arcand) Peacefully at home on Thursday May 28, 2020 Eleanor Bruton age 83 of Kemptville. Beloved wife of the late Donald Bruton. Loving Mom of the late Yvonne Boal and Gary Bruton (Jennifer Smades). Cherished Grandma of Natalie and Rebecca Boal and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jimmy, Earl and Barry. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. By Eleanor's request Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Memory of Eleanor may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Building Fund. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.