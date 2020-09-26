Eleanor passed away at Lombard Manor Home, surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She leaves to mourn her children Glenice (late Budd Smith), Donna (Gerald) Myers, Sandra Foster and Brad (Marianne) Foster, 14 grandchildren, 31 greatgrandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren and sister Edith Purdy. Eleanor was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Foster, second husband Grant Thompson, 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sisters Margaret Turcotte, Marjorie Butler and Blanche Taylor and brothers Robert, Kenneth, Elmer and Ivan Warrington. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Ron Moore, family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth Wednesday September 30th, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service and interment in St. Stephens Cemetery, Brooke will be held privately for the family. Eleanor's family wish to sincerely thank all the dedicated staff at Lombard Manor for the care and compassion provided over the past years. In remembrance of Eleanor, memorial donations to The Resident's Fund of Lombard Manor, 844 Highway 15 South RR1 Lombardy, Ontario K0G 1L0 or St. Stephen's Cemetery, 20101 Highway 7, Perth On K7H 3C9 would be appreciated.