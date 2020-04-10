Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor HENOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Mary HENOCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Mary HENOCH Obituary
Peacefully at Unitarian House, Ottawa on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Loved wife of the late Wladyslaw Henoch. Predeceased by son, Peter. Loving mother of John, Eleanor (Fred Braman), Christopher (Gloria), Mary (Bruce Stewart), Ann, Susan (Bob Gallagher) and Basia. Dear Babcia to 10 grandchildren: Zach, Chris, Michael, Elizabeth, Andrew, Scott, Cynthia, Carley, Andrea and Clare, and 9 great-grandchildren. Many thanks for the amazing and compassionate care from the staff at Unitarian House and also the staff from Paramed Home Health, Champlain LHIN, Ottawa West Community Support and Bayshore Home Health. Due to Covid-19, a funeral service in memory of Eleanor will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 930 Watson Street, Ottawa at a later date. Please check the Tubman Funeral Home website for future funeral arrangements. If desired, donations to Unitarian House or St. Stephen's Anglican Church may be made through the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -