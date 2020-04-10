|
|
Peacefully at Unitarian House, Ottawa on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Loved wife of the late Wladyslaw Henoch. Predeceased by son, Peter. Loving mother of John, Eleanor (Fred Braman), Christopher (Gloria), Mary (Bruce Stewart), Ann, Susan (Bob Gallagher) and Basia. Dear Babcia to 10 grandchildren: Zach, Chris, Michael, Elizabeth, Andrew, Scott, Cynthia, Carley, Andrea and Clare, and 9 great-grandchildren. Many thanks for the amazing and compassionate care from the staff at Unitarian House and also the staff from Paramed Home Health, Champlain LHIN, Ottawa West Community Support and Bayshore Home Health. Due to Covid-19, a funeral service in memory of Eleanor will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 930 Watson Street, Ottawa at a later date. Please check the Tubman Funeral Home website for future funeral arrangements. If desired, donations to Unitarian House or St. Stephen's Anglican Church may be made through the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020