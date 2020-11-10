1/1
Eleanor SAUNDERS
It is with great sadness the family of Eleanor (Dowdall) Saunders announce her passing at the age of 76 years on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Kingston hospital with her family at her side. She will be forever missed by her children Brian (Lisa) and Judy (John) Ervin. Eleanor was the proud and loving grandma to Logan, Lexi and Nolan Saunders, Nick, Sean and Laura Ervin. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Glenn, parents Bill and Peg Dowdall, brothers Jack and Kenneth Dowdall and sisters Jean (late Dave) Laing and Shirley Mackler. She is survived by sister Joan (late Del) Harper, sisters-in-law Sharon (late Kenneth) Dowdall and Mona Saunders, brothers-in-law Jack Mackler and Gordon Saunders. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A private service will follow for the family. Eleanor will be remembered and missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as her wonderful Jessie Drive family who enjoyed her sense of humor and sassy nature. In remembrance of Eleanor, memorial donations to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth ON K7H 2K1 or "Wheels of Hope" Program of the Lanark County Cancer Society, 10 Sunset Blvd, Perth ON, K7H 2Y2 would be appreciated.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
