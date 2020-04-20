|
Liz passed away peacefully from natural causes at Almonte Country Haven on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her 101st year. Liz was the beloved wife of the late Tom White Sr and the loving mother of Marion Campbell (late Wally), Tom (Virginia), Dianne Evans (Collins), Art (Susan) and special friend of Pat Deacon. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, John D. and Edith Lalonde, and 16 siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Liz was a life member of the Catholic Women's League, devoting her time to many parish and Lanark community activities, including the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, once receiving the Citizen of the Year award. An avid quilter and baker, she loved playing cards and visiting with family and friends. At Almonte Country Haven, she thoroughly enjoyed the activities provided. Liz's family would like to offer their sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire staff of Almonte Country Haven, where she resided for almost 11 years, and received excellent care. In memory of Liz, donations can be made to Almonte Country Haven's social and recreation program or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Due to the restrictions with the pandemic we are experiencing, arrangements to honour Lizzy's life will be announced when it is safe to do so. She will be missed. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 20, 2020