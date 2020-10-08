1/1
Elizabeth Ann Banville
Betty passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving partner of 35 years to Pete Cooper. Adored mother of Kelly (Todd) and Jeff (Shannon). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Edyne, Brianna, Nolan, Rachael and Karlie. Special cousin of Irene (Lawrence) Graham. Predeceased by her parents Rose and Milton Purdon and step-mother Shirley. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Betty had a long fulfilling nursing career of 38 years at the former South Unit in Smiths Falls and at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site. A service in celebration of Betty's life will be held at Highland Line Cemetery in McDonald's Corners. Due to current restrictions and a maximum attendance of 100 people at outdoor funeral services, those wishing to attend are asked to email Kelly Devlin at kdevlin@cogeco.ca or call 613-284-6281. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Community Hospital Foundation or Alzheimer Society of Lanark County.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
