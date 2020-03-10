|
Sister Betty passed away suddenly as a result of an accident on March 5th, 2020. She was in her 67thyear of Religious Life as a Sister of St. Joseph in Canada, Pembroke Neighbourhood. Sister was born in Timmins, Ontario, a daughter of the late M. J. and Viola (Sullivan). Left to celebrate her precious life among us are her Sisters in the Congregation, her sister Joanne O'Gorman, her sister-in-law Cecile,and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Eleta Crook and brothers Brian and Michael. In the early days as a Sister, Sister Betty was a dedicated teacher in various schools in Petawawa, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Douglas, Renfrew, Mount St. Patrick and Sheenboro, Quebec. She assisted with the 'formation' and training program for young women entering the convent and went to live in Peru to help establish a program for young women there as well. She obtained her Masters' Degree in Spirituality and was very successful in her calling as a 'Spiritual Director' at Stillpoint House of Prayer, located in Burnstown, Ontario. Stillpoint would be her home for the next twenty years, until herretirement last year. Sister Betty held positions of General Superior and Assistant to the General Superior for her Congregation. She was a great supporter of the annual Fiddle Contest held every year in Pembroke at Riverside Park. Anyone who met Sister Betty was always captivated by her soft, compassionate voice and her love of nature and protection of the environment.She had just begun the next phase of her life, moving into Supples Retirement residence in Pembroke. Her tragic passing is mourned by her Sisters who had joined her in this brave transition after the closing of the St. Joseph'sMotherhouse in Pembroke. Sister Betty lived her life being faithful and open to meeting Christ in all those with whom she encountered. Thus this maxim speaks to that Spirit - "Whatever you do for the dear neighbor, do it with the same feeling of devotion and of charity as if you were doing it for the very person of Jesus Christ." (Maxim 49/from the writings of Fr. Medaille) Visitation will be at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 296 Isabella Street, Pembroke from 2-4 and 6-8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 10th, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11th at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus, Pembroke at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the Peru Mission or Stillpoint House of Prayer. Interment - St. Columba's Cemetery, Pembroke. Condolences can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020