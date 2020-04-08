|
Elizabeth passed away in her 87th year at Lanark Lodge, Perth on Saturday evening, April 4, 2020 with family by her side. She was pre-deceased by her parents Mark and Elizabeth Lally and on January 27, 2019 by her beloved husband, Francis "Bob" Pierman. She was the dearly loved mother of Fred (Sylvia), Don (Kelly), Gary (Carolyn), Kevin (Kelli), Robert (Angela) Pierman; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Amy, Sarah, Leslie, Bailey, Allison, Kayla, Mitchell, Elizabeth, Aidan, Nic and eight great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was the sister of Gerald Lally (Mona) and the late Cliff and Ray Lally, Lucille McParlan, Orville Lally, Virginia Hodgins, Leo, Earl, Bert Lally and their spouses. She will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the service and interment in St. Bridget's Cemetery will be held privately for the family. Arrangements for family and friends to honour her life will be announced when circumstances allow. In remembrance of Elizabeth, contributions to the Lanark Lodge Memorial Fund or C.H.E.O. would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020