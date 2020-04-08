|
With heavy hearts we announce that Elizabeth "Betty" Susan Dowd passed away at her home in Arnprior Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Dowd on November 21, 2010. Proud and loving mother of Robbie (Aline), Art (Cindy), Ritchie (Patsy) and Jayne Coady (Gary). Adored grandmother of Rob, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Danielle (Mike), Dominique, Erin (Jason), Lindsay (Jas) and Casey. She will be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Liam, Rian, Owen, Autumn, Kaylee, Griffin and Madi. Dear sister of Sheila Cavanagh (late Leonard), Hilda Cavanagh (late Mervyn) and Beverly Pothier (Claude). Predeceased by her brother Robert Bidgood (late Mary). Betty will also be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Clinton Dowd (Sharon). Daughter of the late Cecil and Edna (nee Smith) Bidgood. Betty had a fearless ability to get to the heart of the matter. Her "pick up the pieces and carry on" point of view was an inspiration to her family and friends. Being able to "drive anything", Betty found it humourous that she could drive a school bus, a 47 passenger Highway Coach Bus and a tractor trailer truck but never something as simple as a bicycle or farm tractor. Her lighthearted determined spark will be missed by all who knew her. Considering the current Covid-19 Regulations, a private family visitation will take place at the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A service in celebration of her life will take place as soon as regulations allow. An interment will take place in Pakenham Union Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made with an online condolence or memorial donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation at www.boycefuneralhome.ca or by calling the funeral home at 613-623-2538.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 8, 2020