Passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late George Eady and the late Harold McArthur. Loving mother of Bonnie McArthur, Margo Mahusky, and the late Douglas James McArthur. Proud grandmother of Melanie Dahl (Jacob) and great-grandmother of Max and Maya. Dear friend of Glen. Survived by her brother Donnie Gilmore (Joanne), sister-in-law Faye Gilmore, and brother-in-law Channel Thompson. Predeceased by siblings Garnet, Glen, Kenneth, Edward, Glema, Marjorie, Verna and Faye. A woman of strong character, quick wit, and a keen sense of humour, Betty will be remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At Betty's request, a private graveside service will be held at Horton Cemetery in the spring. The family wishes to thank the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre - Dr. Ng., Renfrew Victoria Hospital staff - Dr. Bodig and Dr. Pinard, the staff of Hospice Renfrew and McPhail & Perkins for the compassionate care provided to Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Renfrew would be appreciated by the family. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca