Elizabeth Jean Beckett, beloved wife of the late Thomas William Beckett, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, B.C. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Jay) Huling of Napa, CA, and Jim (Lynne Dunford) Beckett of Penticton, B.C. Grandmother of Allison (Mark) of Grand Rapids, MI, Michael of Toronto, ON and Danielle of Vancouver, B.C. Beloved sister of Helen Doreen (Earl) Hunter, niece Barbara Hunter and family and nephew Jim Hunter. Predeceased by husband Thomas William Beckett, son-in-law Jay Huling and brother-in-law Earl Hunter. Jean was born in Saskatchewan to James Dwight Dawson, Beatrice Nell (Darwin) Dawson and Step-daughter of Anna (Kennedy) Dawson. Jean was forever grateful for the 59 happy years she shared with her wonderful and loving husband Tom. They did, they saw and they achieved a great deal in their path along life's way. Their much success in life and the many travels and adventures they shared with their loving family and many dear friends gave them much happiness for which they were forever grateful. Those who wish, memorial donations can be made to a Hospice of your choice. We the family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the caring and compassionate staff at the Concorde Retirement Home, The Penticton Hospital, Dr. Pugachev and Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, B.C. for taking such great care of Jean during her illness in these unfortunate times. Condolences may be made to the family through www.kvmemorial.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020