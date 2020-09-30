It is with sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth McMullen nee St-Pierre of Haley Station, who passed away peacefully in the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday September 23, 2020 in her 81st year. Elizabeth (Betty) McMullen beloved wife of the late Dalton McMullen. Dear mother of Jamie McMullen (Christine Stevens), Blake McMullen (Lana Bulmer), Lisa (Rick Ruttan). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, James (Erika), Candice, Jesse (Kayla), Kailyn, Brianna, Brandon (Ali) and 8 great-grandchildren Rheya, Kyra, Grayson, Eydie, Zadie, Mason, Averlee and Nova. Also survived by 1 sister Mabel (Lloyd Shields), and 1 brother -in-law Denzil ( Diane Boyle), and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Ronnie and Dwight St-Pierre. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.



