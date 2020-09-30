1/1
ELIZABETH "Betty" McMULLEN R.N.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth McMullen nee St-Pierre of Haley Station, who passed away peacefully in the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday September 23, 2020 in her 81st year. Elizabeth (Betty) McMullen beloved wife of the late Dalton McMullen. Dear mother of Jamie McMullen (Christine Stevens), Blake McMullen (Lana Bulmer), Lisa (Rick Ruttan). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, James (Erika), Candice, Jesse (Kayla), Kailyn, Brianna, Brandon (Ali) and 8 great-grandchildren Rheya, Kyra, Grayson, Eydie, Zadie, Mason, Averlee and Nova. Also survived by 1 sister Mabel (Lloyd Shields), and 1 brother -in-law Denzil ( Diane Boyle), and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Ronnie and Dwight St-Pierre. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved