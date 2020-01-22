Home

Elizabeth "Betty" (Drinkwater) MUIR


1927 - 04
Betty in her 93rd year, passed peacefully at Lanark Lodge, Perth, Ontario. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Lanark Lodge. Betty is survived by her daughters, Ann (Jim) Darou, Susan (late Don) Stansel, Lori and Linda Muir; son Allan (Lyndie) Muir; grand-sons Steve Darou, and Shawn and Andrew Stansel; and many friends and relatives. A Funeral Service will take place on February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at, 148 Poonamalie Road, Smiths Falls. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020
