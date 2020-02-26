Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth nee Farrell "Betty" PIERCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth nee Farrell "Betty" PIERCE Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce that our matriarch, Betty Pierce of Pakenham, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side Sunday morning, February 23, 2020. She was 91. Wife of the late Wellington Pierce. Treasured mother of Wayne (Jane), Gene, Faye McIntyre, Shirley Colton (George), Gwen Jeffrey (James), Clifford (Theresa), Basil (Valerie), Allen (Heather), late Doris, Arthur, Patsy James (Steven), Franny Sonnenburg (Randy), Shellie and Darwin (Gail). Dear sister of Roydon (Lynn), Phillip (Loretta), Carolyn Ryan and Barb Dillon. Daughter of the late Leo and Hazel (nee Frappier). Predeceased by her brothers Mervin, Leslie (late Diane), Jerome (late Gail) and Leonard, and her sister Catherine. Betty was also predeceased by five of her grandchildren: Cindy, Cory, Candace, Matthew and Tyler. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Betty's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Saturday, February 29th from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family service will take place. In memory of Betty, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Diabetes Canada or Parkinson Society Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -