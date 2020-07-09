Pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Allan F. Wrenshall, Betty passed away on July 5, 2020 at 94 years young. She will be missed by her three children; Nancy (Glen), Don (Sandra) and Ellen (Joe) as well as her six grandchildren; Marni, Michael (Alexandra), Emily, Alanna, Taylor and Lindsay as well as her great grand-daughter Anne. A private service will be held at Beechwood on July 11, 2020. Online condolences may be left at http://beechwoodottawa.ca/en/services/betty-wrenshall
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CNIB or the Arthritis Society of Canada.