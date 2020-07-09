1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" (Lloyd) WRENSHALL
Pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Allan F. Wrenshall, Betty passed away on July 5, 2020 at 94 years young. She will be missed by her three children; Nancy (Glen), Don (Sandra) and Ellen (Joe) as well as her six grandchildren; Marni, Michael (Alexandra), Emily, Alanna, Taylor and Lindsay as well as her great grand-daughter Anne. A private service will be held at Beechwood on July 11, 2020. Online condolences may be left at http://beechwoodottawa.ca/en/services/betty-wrenshall In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CNIB or the Arthritis Society of Canada.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
