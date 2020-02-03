|
|
Elsie passed away peacefully in the Perth Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020 one day short of her 92nd birthday. She was predeceased by her husband William Richardson and later by John Machan, her daughter Janice Sullivan and her siblings Grace (Ron) McLaren and Cecil (Joyce) Cameron. Elsie will be sadly missed by her children Tom (Bonnie) Richardson of Perth, Fred (Kathy) Richardson of Perth, Barb (John) Waterworth of Bowmanville and Gwen (Terry) Thompson of Althorpe. She will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren Brett (Fran) Richardson, Erin (Mike) Crain, Andrea (John) Ayotte, Alicia (Jonathan) Tysick, Josh (Angie) Sullivan, Danny (Adrienne) Richardson, Bradley Richardson, Kara Richardson, Jonathan Podpallock and eight great-grandchildren. Elsie's ancestors, the Camerons, were the first settlers in the Flower Station area. She was born and raised in Clydesville. Elsie married William Richardson and lived at Balderson for many years where she raised her family. She later moved to Perth and then to Belleville before returning to Perth to Lanark Lodge. Elsie worked for many years at Lanark Lodge until her retirement in 1993. Friends paid their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palliative Care Unit or the Chemotherapy Unit at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 3, 2020