Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Richardson Mechan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Christina (Cameron) Richardson Mechan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie passed away peacefully in the Perth Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020 one day short of her 92nd birthday. She was predeceased by her husband William Richardson and later by John Machan, her daughter Janice Sullivan and her siblings Grace (Ron) McLaren and Cecil (Joyce) Cameron. Elsie will be sadly missed by her children Tom (Bonnie) Richardson of Perth, Fred (Kathy) Richardson of Perth, Barb (John) Waterworth of Bowmanville and Gwen (Terry) Thompson of Althorpe. She will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren Brett (Fran) Richardson, Erin (Mike) Crain, Andrea (John) Ayotte, Alicia (Jonathan) Tysick, Josh (Angie) Sullivan, Danny (Adrienne) Richardson, Bradley Richardson, Kara Richardson, Jonathan Podpallock and eight great-grandchildren. Elsie's ancestors, the Camerons, were the first settlers in the Flower Station area. She was born and raised in Clydesville. Elsie married William Richardson and lived at Balderson for many years where she raised her family. She later moved to Perth and then to Belleville before returning to Perth to Lanark Lodge. Elsie worked for many years at Lanark Lodge until her retirement in 1993. Friends paid their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palliative Care Unit or the Chemotherapy Unit at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -