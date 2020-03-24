Home

Elsie Jean (McArthur) WALLACE


1933 - 12
Elsie Jean (McArthur) WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Elsie Jean (McArthur) December 27, 1933 - March 21, 2020 Passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William Wallace. Loving mother of Peter (Deborah) of Renfrew, The late Donald (Donna) of Arnprior and David (Valerie) of Abbotsford, B.C. Grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Peter and Lenore McArthur. Predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Following Elsie's Wishes there will be no visitation. A private family service will take place. Spring interment, North Horton Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Elsie. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 24, 2020
