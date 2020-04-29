|
Lorraine, touched so many lives as her years as a teacher in NFLD and her rich Christian life she shared with her late husband Rev. John Wiseman and her many friends. Lorraine passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Almonte Country Haven in Almonte where she was truly cared for and loved. She was the beloved mother of Michelle and late daughter Kimberly (Honzie Kozel). Grandmother of Jason (Stephanie), Jessica (Dave), Mitchel and great-grandmother of Ella, Abby and Audrey. She will be truly missed by her sisters Norma (Don) and Daisy (late Jerry). Predeceased by her sister Barbara and brother Frank and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at St. James Anglican Church at a later date. Donations in Lorraine's memory can be made to Almonte Country Haven long-term care facility. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 29, 2020