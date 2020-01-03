|
(September 8, 1935-December 20, 2019) We are saddened to announce that Elsie Marie Gunn of Arnprior passed away rather suddenly with her daughter by her side at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Friday December 20, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm "Mac" Gunn (1987). Dearly loved mother of Bert Gunn (Simone) of North Bay and Marilyn Gunn of Arnprior. Cherished and proud grandma of 3 grandchildren: Billy Jo, Derek and Tom as well as 2 great-grandchildren: Levi and Trinity. Predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Bertha (Walther) Kranz as well as her brother Stanley (late Patsy) and 2 sisters: Annabel Kranz and Delauris Heins (late Earl). Elsie is survived by 4 sisters: Ardella Pauhl (late Percy) of Renfrew, Eleanor Heins (late Ed) of Cobden, Phyllis Kuehl (late Reg) of Pembroke and Alice Panke (Earl) of Eganville. Over the course of her life, Elsie worked first as a day care provider, then as a distributor for Fuller Brush where she won numerous awards, and later as a distributor of Regal Products. Elsie also dedicated her life to many areas of service at the First Baptist Church. Elsie is now reunited with her beloved husband in heaven. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where visitation took place Monday morning, December 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The funeral service was conducted in her beloved First Baptist Church, 279 Alicia Street Monday at 1:00 p.m. Interment Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Elsie, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, Arnprior. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca