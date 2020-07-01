Elsie Mary Kane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce Elsie's passing at Bonnechere Manor on Monday June 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Donald Kane for 60 years. Loving Mom of Monica (Rick Baggio), Dennis (Beverly), Bruce (Debbie), Paula (Jaimie Perry). Proud Nanny of Kyle (Stacey), Brenna, Collin, Ryan, Ally, Sydney, Owen, Jordan and Jocelyn. Cherished sister of Grace (late Robert), Gerry (Jackie), Ronald (Paula), Cletus (Anne Marie), Ettie (Raymond), Alvin (Charlie), Alice (late Bernie) and David (Lois). Dear sister-in-law of Peter (late Eleanor). Predeceased by her brother Howard (late Peggy) and her brother-in-law Joseph (late Bonnie). Elsie will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by her family at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew. Interment parish cemetery. Donations in Elsie's memory may be made to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfunernalhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved