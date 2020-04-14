Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Robey Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Joyce Robey Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Joyce Robey Martin Obituary
Peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Almonte Country Haven, Elva departed from this world. She was the daughter of Jim & Muriel LeBarron and is predeceased by her husband Joe Robey, her former husband Bob Martin and her daughter Sandra Martin (Victor Foy). Elva will be sadly missed by her children Bruce, Hugh (Susan), David and Scottie and her grandchildren Laura and Luke Martin. She is lovingly remembered by her brother Keith LeBarron (Helene) and brother-in-law Wally Martin (Eunice) and many friends and relatives. Elva was a long-time dedicated nurse at the Almonte General Hospital. She enjoyed life to the fullest and made friends everywhere she went because of her sense of humour and positive attitude. Always putting others first, she was a true treasure and we will miss her. Special thanks to Carolyn and the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their exceptional care and compassion and to Dr. D. Stewart for his kindness. If you care to make a donation please consider the Almonte General Hospital or Almonte Country Haven. A memorial for Elva will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. 127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313 Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -