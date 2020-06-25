Emily Anna Tripp (Davis) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her 98th year with her husband of 73 years and best friend Mervyn by her side. Loving mother of Bob (Jackie Bradley-Tripp), Dave (Joan O'Connell), Bill (Marilyn Barr), and Janice (Art Goldsmith). Proud grandma of Robbie and Sarah (Jean) Tripp; Matthew, Emma (Costa) and Justin Tripp; Aaron (Amanda), Thomas and Ilana (Pete) Goldsmith. Proud great-grandma of Dylan and Lachlan Tripp, and Meadow Belanger. Emily is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Davis (Robert) and will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews. Born November 30, 1922, to Isaac and Margaret (nee Dixon) Davis, Emily was the tenth of eleven children. She was predeceased by her siblings Ada Younghusband (Joe), Dorothy Kedey (Ernie), Doug (Helen), William (Helen), (Aubrey), Frances Downey (Reg), Ethel, Ralph (Marjorie), Adelaide Carry (Selwyn), Robert (Helen), and Helen Wilson (Gerald). Emily is also predeceased by her sisters and brothers in-law Mary (nee Tripp) and Mel Weatherall, and Doris (nee Tripp) and Edwin McKirdy. Emily was athletic and loved sports, especially her Blue Jays. A talented musician, she loved music, listening or dancing to it and most of all, playing. A nurse, farmer, volunteer, good neighbour, baker, excellent cook, craftsperson (knitting, sewing, quilting) and homemaker - she excelled at pretty much everything she tried. She thrived in her church and her community. She was warm, real and lots of fun. Special thanks to all the caring staff at Almonte Country Haven. Rested at the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North. Private visitation was held. Private Funeral Service was held Friday June 19th, 2020 in the Boyce Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service was webcast live for family and friends who were unable to attend due to the current restrictions. Those wishing to make a donation in Emily's memory are asked to consider St. George's Anglican Church, Fitzroy Harbour, or Almonte Country Haven. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.