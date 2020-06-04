Emily Mary Harper
It is with great sadness that we announce our Beloved mom's passing at Carleton Place Hospital on Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Dear daughter of the late Omer and Delima Tanguay. Predeceased by her husband's Edwin Johnson and Gordon Harper. Proud and loving Mom of Cindy Johnson, Cheryl (Allan McLaren), Vicki (Darren Price), Lisa Rousselle, Tina MacLaren, Larry (Darlene) Harper, Susie (Bob English), Gordie (Sharon) Harper and the late Sharon Welsh. Cherished Nanny of Taylor, Madison, Nicholas, Stephanie, Mitchell, Thom, Kris, Shelly, Jason, Matthew, Jessalynn, David, Kerry, Sandy and John. Dear sister of Gabriel, Monique, Eugene, Lucille, Omer, Pat and Bob. Emily will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, special neighbours and friends. A private family service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation. Online condolences/donations maybe made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
