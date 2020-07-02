1/
Emily Tripp
The family of Emily Tripp would like to express our sincere thanks to all who supported us in our loss. You made your presence feel very near as you offered your condolences with cards, phone calls, visits, social media posts, charitable donations, tributes, musical tributes, videos, flowers and food. Sharing and receiving so many wonderful memories has helped us greatly during this difficult time. Thank you to Boyce Funeral Home, who helped us provide a loving tribute and final farewell to our dear wife and mother. This was especially difficult to do during these exceptional times. Bringing the funeral procession to Almonte Country Haven was a kind gesture that provided much comfort. To everyone at Almonte Country Haven, thank you so much for your compassion and support as we navigated our way through all the arrangements during a pandemic. You provided peace to our family. Thank you also to Father John Stopa and St. George's Church for your contributions. Mervyn, Bob, Dave, Bill, Janice and families

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 2, 2020.
