Enid Yvonne BROWN
Of Jasper, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother to Brenda (Tim) and to Aaron (Heather). Enid lovingly leaves behind her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernie and son, Paul. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Enid can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
