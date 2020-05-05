Of Jasper, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother to Brenda (Tim) and to Aaron (Heather). Enid lovingly leaves behind her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernie and son, Paul. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Enid can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 5, 2020.