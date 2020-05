Of Jasper, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother to Brenda (Tim) and to Aaron (Heather). Enid lovingly leaves behind her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernie and son, Paul. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Enid can be made to the charity of your choice . Condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca