1/1
Ennis H. JAMES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Founder of Jamesview Builders, Portland) At Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Friday, July 3, 2020. Ennis James of Portland, in his 86th year. Beloved husband for 60 years of Betty Gates. Dear father of Fred (Janet) and Lynn James all of Portland. Fondly remembered by grandchildren; Bradley and Brooke James. Predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held on Friday. Interment St. John's Cemetery (Leeds). As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to the Portland Historical Society (for a memorial tree at the Anglican Church Site), the Children's Wish Foundation or St. John's Cemetery, Leeds would be appreciated. Covid-19 restrictions are in place which includes social distancing and mandatory face coverings. (Memorial donations by cheque only) www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved