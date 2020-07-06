(Founder of Jamesview Builders, Portland) At Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Friday, July 3, 2020. Ennis James of Portland, in his 86th year. Beloved husband for 60 years of Betty Gates. Dear father of Fred (Janet) and Lynn James all of Portland. Fondly remembered by grandchildren; Bradley and Brooke James. Predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held on Friday. Interment St. John's Cemetery (Leeds). As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to the Portland Historical Society (for a memorial tree at the Anglican Church Site), the Children's Wish Foundation or St. John's Cemetery, Leeds would be appreciated. Covid-19 restrictions are in place which includes social distancing and mandatory face coverings. (Memorial donations by cheque only) www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Services



