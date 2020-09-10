It's with profound sadness Eric passed away peacefully at the Perth hospital. Beloved husband of (the late) Eleanore, loving father to Wanda, (late son) Dale, and Crystal. Cherished grandpa to Jayme (Meg), Ashley, Shannon and Bradley! Adored Great-Grandpa to Quinn and Ava. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Eric helped to build the St. Lawrence Seaway, which he had great pride in. He moved to Ompah, opened up his own construction, sold it and started working on Dept Hwy in Cloyne. Then he retired and moved to Willowdale Retirement Home! Very special thanks to Dr. Dan, wonderful caring nurses on 2nd and 3rd floor staff at G.W.M. Also to Willowdale staff for taking care of Eric. His sister Patricia for all the help when he was in Willowdale and the hospital. As of Eric's wishes, no ceremony will take place. Donations may be made to charity of choice
.