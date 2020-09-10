1/1
Eric William Sweeney
1928-11-25 - 2020-08-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It's with profound sadness Eric passed away peacefully at the Perth hospital. Beloved husband of (the late) Eleanore, loving father to Wanda, (late son) Dale, and Crystal. Cherished grandpa to Jayme (Meg), Ashley, Shannon and Bradley! Adored Great-Grandpa to Quinn and Ava. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Eric helped to build the St. Lawrence Seaway, which he had great pride in. He moved to Ompah, opened up his own construction, sold it and started working on Dept Hwy in Cloyne. Then he retired and moved to Willowdale Retirement Home! Very special thanks to Dr. Dan, wonderful caring nurses on 2nd and 3rd floor staff at G.W.M. Also to Willowdale staff for taking care of Eric. His sister Patricia for all the help when he was in Willowdale and the hospital. As of Eric's wishes, no ceremony will take place. Donations may be made to charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Dacre Family Funeral Home Chapel and Reception Centre
15 Victoria Street
Perth, ON K7H 2H7
(613) 267-3082
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Dacre Family Funeral Home Chapel and Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved