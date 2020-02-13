Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Roulston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Marie Roulston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin Marie Roulston In Memoriam
It has been a year since my wife Erin Marie Roulston passed away. A turbulent and emotional ride this year, to say the least, for everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Erin's kindness and capacity for love were unmatched in all the time I've known her. A mother, daughter, sister, auntie, best friend and so much more was lost that day. For the one year anniversary I wish more healing and an endless amount of happiness to everyone she loved and everyone who loved her.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -