It has been a year since my wife Erin Marie Roulston passed away. A turbulent and emotional ride this year, to say the least, for everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Erin's kindness and capacity for love were unmatched in all the time I've known her. A mother, daughter, sister, auntie, best friend and so much more was lost that day. For the one year anniversary I wish more healing and an endless amount of happiness to everyone she loved and everyone who loved her.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020