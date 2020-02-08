Home

Ernest Boyd COLBERT

It is with regret that we announce the death of Ernest Boyd Colbert, who died peacefully at the age of 92 on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Doreen for 70 years. Dear father of Bruce (Tina Baum), Timothy (Heather), Marla Tolan (Mike), Andrea Colbert, Nancy Donnelly (Shawn), Bill (Karen), and leaving a legacy of 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Formerly a builder in Ottawa, Ernie was an avid pilot for over 60 years. He and Doreen settled in Arnprior in 1979, where he enjoyed his time with The Flying Farmers, and was an active member of the Masonic Lodge. Ernie's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Wednesday morning, February 12th from 9:30 to 10:45. A Service followed in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Fishman and the nurses at the Arnprior Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 8, 2020
