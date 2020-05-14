Ernestine passed away peacefully at Lanark Lodge, in Perth on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ernestine Rilley (nee Smith), in her 88th year, beloved wife of her first husband, late Bill Rilley and her second husband, late John Lydford. Predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Mae Smith and loving mother to Jeff Rilley (Julie Laroque) and Lisa Craig. Cherished Nana to Justin (Sarah) Rilley and April Rilley, Cierra Craig, Stephanie McClintic and her infant great-grandson Jax. Sadly missed by her sisters, Win Oakes and Barbara Hollywood (Jerry), sister-in-law Connie Ryan and daughter-in-law Kim Rilley. Ernestine was also predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Leach and by her brothers: Robert Smith (R.C.A.F. 1952) and Harold Smith. Also sadly missed by her daughters-in-law: Nancy Lydford (late Don), Dale Playfair (Robert), Beverly Ross; sons-in-law, Ken Lydford (Sharon), Barry Lydford (Christine) and their families. Ernestine's friendly manner will be missed by her nieces, nephews, many friends and members of her extended families (Smith, Rilley and Lynford). She will be remembered for her generous heart and willingness to help others without hesitation. Ernestine spent many working years with the Lanark County Board of Education in the Purchasing Department, a career that she loved. She valued the opportunities to build many friendships over the years through work, volunteering and various social connections. After retiring, she and Bill spent winters in Florida and Texas and enjoyed their summers at their cottage spending time with family and enjoying their grandchildren. Ernestine's family is very grateful for the good care and kindness of all the staff at Lanark Lodge the past two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral ceremony will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place with an interment of ashes to be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church Cemetery, in Brooke, Ontario. On line condolences are available at www.odacrefamily.com To honour Ernestine's memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville https://alzheimer.ca/en/lanark would be appreciated. Ernestine's arrangements are entrusted to the care of the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, in Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.