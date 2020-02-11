|
Passed away peacefully at Broadview Nursing Home, Smiths Falls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife and best friend for more than 72 years of Robert MacFarlane. Loving and devoted mother of Joan Kuchta, Diane MacFarlane, John (Janice) and Bob (Leica) MacFarlane. Cherished grandmother of David (Jaime), Bob Jr. (Sara), Joshua (Kelly), Matt (Candace), Katie, Brian, Ben, Ethan (Ashley), Jared; and proud great-grandmother of Sammy, Riley, Joey, Emma, Mason, Parker, Henry, Hannah, Emery, Elias, Brysyn, Cameron and Daniel. Ethel is predeceased by her parents Margaret Ethel (nee Featherson) and Wardell Claude Wilson, her brothers Alan, Lawrence, Ross, Bill and Keith Wilson, her sister Margaret Lewis, Ethel's daughters Jeannie and Peggy MacFarlane, her daughter-in-law Susan Greene, son-in-law Milan Kuchta as well as her granddaughter Brittany. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel at 2 o'clock. A private spring interment will take place at Auld Kirk Cemetery in Almonte. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Smiths Falls Assemblies of God Church.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020