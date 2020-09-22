Eugene LLOYD

Private under Queen's Own Rifles of Canada Delta Co. 2 Battalion Longtime employee of Maple Leaf Gardens Peacefully at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Edna Lloyd. Dear father of Tammy (Dan) and Michael (Laura). Proud grandfather of James, Carter, Ashlyn (Tyler), Eva, William and Aubrey. Will be missed by his siblings Hazel and Normand. Predeceased by his son Robert Wright and his siblings Elsie, Heilda, Dorland, Ernist, Jame and Joe. A private graveside service will be held for family at St. James Cemetery. For those who wish, a donation to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation for end of life care would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks to the staff at Saint Elizabeth Foundation for their love and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com