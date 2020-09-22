1/1
Eugene LLOYD
Private under Queen's Own Rifles of Canada Delta Co. 2 Battalion Longtime employee of Maple Leaf Gardens Peacefully at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Edna Lloyd. Dear father of Tammy (Dan) and Michael (Laura). Proud grandfather of James, Carter, Ashlyn (Tyler), Eva, William and Aubrey. Will be missed by his siblings Hazel and Normand. Predeceased by his son Robert Wright and his siblings Elsie, Heilda, Dorland, Ernist, Jame and Joe. A private graveside service will be held for family at St. James Cemetery. For those who wish, a donation to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation for end of life care would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks to the staff at Saint Elizabeth Foundation for their love and support. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
