|
|
Passed away peacefully at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew, ON on December 22, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Daughter of the late Emmett Gray and the late Loretta Merchant. Beloved husband of the late Arthur Meilleur. Sadly missed by her sisters, Irma Robillard (late Bert), Joan Pumphrey (late John), and Gerry Craig (Jack). Fondly remembered by her sister-in-law, Sister Marie Meilleur, by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her siblings, Raymond (Elisabeth), Emmett (Aldene) and Loretta Hamilton (Robert). Eunice, a Registered Nurse, spent many years assisting the late Dr. Hal Keon at the Chapeau Hospital and Clinic. The family thanks the tireless staff at Bonnechere Manor for their kindness and caring. Friends called at Hayes Funeral Home, 56 St. Jacques Street, Chapeau, Quebec on Friday, December 27th from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Alphonsus Church, Chapeau, Quebec on Friday, December 27th at 1:00 p.m. Interment in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in the Spring. Memorial donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation, Hospice Renfrew or . www.hayesfuneralhome.ca