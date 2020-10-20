Eva Limlaw passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 10th, 2020, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late John (Jay) Limlaw. Loving mother of John Limlaw (Sharon), Susan Watson (Peter) and predeceased by her daughter Marlene Kauffeldt. Loving Grandmother of Joe Limlaw (Jennifer), Angela Limlaw, Kajiel Kauffeldt (Stephanie), Deanna Gale (Jesse) and Curtis Watson (Jackie). Great-Grandmother of Connor Gale, Jackson Limlaw, Parker Gale, Jayden Limlaw, Hadlee Kauffeldt, Avaleigh Gale, Russell Watson and Lydia Kauffeldt. Eva Limlaw (known locally as "Nan") was a beautiful person who touched many people by her o ccasio n al visits an d gift of homemade donuts. Her home was filled with the love she had for her family an d her cupboards were filled with recipes, her favourite poems and biblical messages to show her love of God. This is a poem that was inside Nan's cupboard door: We think of her in silence, no eyes can see us weep, But still within our aching hearts, her memory we will keep. Time may help to ease the bitter pain, of the loss of one held dear; But only few know how we miss her, and the loneliness of this year. I try to be brave and remember, she now is free from all pain; And at the road's end, God willing, we, too, shall meet again. The dearest mother, the kindest friend, one of the best whom God could lend, loving, thoughtful, gentle and true, always willing a kind act to do. Loving and kind in all her ways, upright and just to the end of her days; Sincere and true, in her heart an d mind, beautiful memories she left behind. In honour of Nan's love of animals the family is asking people who are wishing to make a donation in her memory to do so to the "Valley Animal Rescue". E-transfers can b e sent to valleyanimalrescue@hotmail.com Or mail donation to: Valley Animal Rescue PO Box 214, Renfrew, Ontario K7V 4A3



