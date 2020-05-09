Eva Strike
1939 - 2020
With heavy hearts we announce that Eva Strike of Arnprior passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Thursday evening, April 30, 2020 just three days shy of her 81st birthday. Beloved wife of the late Jack Strike. Proud and loving mother of Mark (Julie) and Lori and doting Granny of Ashley and Brendan, all of Ottawa. Eva was predeceased by her parents Hjalmar and Alina (Leppamaki) Backa and her four brothers: Olavi (Hilkka), Leevi (late Morna), Mauno (Elsie) and Sulo (late Dorothea). Dear sister-in-law of Ted (Bev) Strike of Arnprior. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends (BFF Bessie). Eva volunteered with the Arnprior Food Bank for many years, always a natural caregiver and passionate about helping others. Rested at the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Private family visitation was held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 followed by funeral service in the Boyce Chapel. The funeral service was live webcasted Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. A link to the service is available at www.boycefuneralhome.ca on Eva's obituary page. Interment Arnprior Albert Street Cemetery. In memory of Eva, a donation can be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
