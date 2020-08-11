1/1
Eva WEISSER
1920-08-13 - 2020-08-07
Eva Weisser entered into the arms of her beloved Savior on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital at the age of 100 years. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday at the Arnprior Villa where she resided. Beloved mother of Gary (Heidi) Weisser of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Noreen (Robert) Berger of Spalding, Nebraska and Noland (Lori) Weisser of Bellevue, Nebraska. Dear grandmother of Michael, Rebecca, Christa, Julie, Michelle, Jill, David, and Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of Taylor, Alexis, Carson, Eva, Hailey, Caleb, Miles, Gabriel, Adrian, Vivian, Lillian, Andrew, and Amelia. Predeceased by her beloved husband Carl Weisser, one brother Edgar and spouse, and three sisters Ruth, Dorian, Rachel and their spouses. Daughter of the late Alexander Burke and Emma (Blaedow) Burke. A woman of great faith, Eva was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who blessed her family with her unconditional love, support, and wisdom. Eva's desire was to serve her Lord each day of her life in every opportunity the Lord opened to her. Only heaven will reveal all the lives that she touched in her 100 years on earth. Eva's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A service will take place in approximately a weeks time when Eva's relatives and friends in Arnprior can gather again. Details to be announced. In Memoriams to The First Baptist Church in Arnprior are appreciated by her family.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
