Passed away peacefully at his home in Toledo, ON after a courageous battle with brain cancer on April 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Mary Delorme (Bennett) and loving father of Shaun (Angela) and Brandon Delorme, cherished Papa to Keira Delorme (his little pet monster). Dear brother of Evelina Beach (Neil), Elvin Delorme, Evelyn Delorme (Terry Ducharme). Predeceased by parents Gerard Oscar Delorme and Vivian Sarah Joyce Delorme. Evan will be remembered and cherished by many Brother in laws and sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He touched many people's lives with working at Black & Decker for 40 plus years. Evan was an avid golfer, hunter and loved four wheeling and the outdoors. Evan will be greatly missed by all and forever in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the will be gratefully appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lannin.ca.
