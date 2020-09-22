1931-2020 A dear mother has passed away at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, Evelyn Carmichael, formerly of Arnprior at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Neil Carmichael (2005). Loving mother to Carolyn Carmichael and Connie Bain (Cameron). A very special and much loved Grandma to Michael, Chris and Scott. Daughter of the late Morley and Mary Casselman. She will be missed by family, friends and the caring staff at Groves Park Lodge. Her last eight years spent under their care was truly enriched with smiles, hugs and the music she so enjoyed. Private family arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. For those wishing a donation may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to a charity of your choice
