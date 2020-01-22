|
|
Evelyn passed away peacefully at Perth Community Care Centre on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the eldest daughter of the late George and Margaret (McLean) Smith. Evelyn was predeceased by her first husband Keith Miller, her brother Budd Smith and her younger sister Gladolene (late Neil) Blackburn. She is survived by her husband Gerald Cardinal, her son Kenneth Miller, her sister-in-law Glenice Smith and Tenga Blackburn. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews and their families, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. Interment will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Pakenham on May 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest in the family plot. In remembrance of Evelyn, contributions to the Balderson United Church, the Childrens Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020